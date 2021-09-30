Mick Jagger opens up about touring without Charlie Watts







The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has opened up about the strains of touring without their late great drummer Charlie Watts who passed away in August.

The remaining Rolling Stones members kicked off their No Filter tour in St Louis on September 26th, almost exactly a month on from Watts’ death and opened proceedings with a tribute that ran throughout the show.

Since then, Mick Jagger has spoken with Howard Stern and illuminated the grief the band have felt for their late 80-year-old sticksmith. Jagger described him as “the heartbeat for the band, and also a very steady personality.”

Later describing him as a character who was “not to be perturbed. He was a very reliable person, wasn’t a diva – that’s the last thing you want in a drummer.”

Jagger then became understandably emotional, stating: “I miss Charlie because he had a great sense of humour and we also were… outside of the band, we used to hang out quite a lot and have interesting times.”

Before adding: “We liked sports, we’d go to football, we’d go to cricket games, and we had other interests apart from music.”

Touchingly, he then remarked how Watts is still very much part of the band in a spiritual sense. “Every time we get together now and rehearse, we say, ‘Oh, Charlie would say this, then he would do that’,” the singer remarked.

Later concluding: “We did so many shows with him and so many tours and so many recording sessions, it’s strange being without him. When he was sick, he said, ‘You’ve gotta just carry on and do this tour. Don’t stop because of me’. So we did.”

