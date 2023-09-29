Mick Jagger explains how the loss of Charlie Watts impacted The Rolling Stones’ recording process









Ahead of the release of The Rolling Stones‘ upcoming album Hackney Diamonds, Mick Jagger has explained how the loss of Charlie Watts effected the band during the making of the record.

Watts, who died in 2021, has been replaced in the band by revered drummer Steve Jordan, who had previously worked extensively with Keith Richards. Although Watts contributed to ‘Mess It Up’ and ‘Live By the Sword’ on Hackney Diamonds, Jordan plays on the rest of the album.

During a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily, Jagger said: “Because we didn’t have Charlie that’s a huge difference in doing these sessions we talked about, though I play with Steve a lot on the road, and I also played with Steve in the studio. I’ve done demos with Steve before, and he’s very enthusiastic, so that’s always good, and I think I have a really good understanding with him.”

Jagger continued: “I’m interested in grooves, it’s my thing and I’m not just only interested in melody and lyrics but grooves. What groove should this song be in? What do I think for this band that fits this groove for the song y’know? And because The Rolling Stones are a certain type of band, you can’t do any groove you want, you want it to be the perfect group for this band. So then, Steve and I would work on the grooves as I used to work with Charlie on the grooves.”

The frontman’s comments come shortly after Keith Richards told Rolling Stone: “Anything I do is a tribute to Charlie Watts. It’s impossible for me to lay anything down without automatically thinking that Mr. Watts is laying the backbeat down.” He added: “If you’ve got Charlie Watts on it, man, that’s it. I so miss that, man.”

Jagger’s new comments coincide with the release of their new single ‘Sweet Sounds Of Heaven’ with Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder. The soulful collaboration sees Gaga duet with him, with Wonder contributing keyboards to the track.

In a four-star review of the song, Far Out noted of ‘Sweet Sounds Of Heaven’: “The charming ad-libbed coda, where Jagger and Gaga trade falsetto runs, finds the band at their loosest and most fun that they’ve been in years.”

Watch Mick Jagger speak to Zane Lowe below.