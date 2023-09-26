Mick Jagger discusses possibility of posthumous hologram tour by The Rolling Stones









The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has weighed up the possibility of a future hologram tour by the band once they are no longer able to play.

Although the members of ABBA are all still alive, currently, they have a hologram show running at their own bespoke arena in London. Since opening its doors in 2022, their virtual Voyage concert has become one of the most in-demand tickets in London, and in the future, Jagger has speculated The Rolling Stones could follow in their footsteps.

“You can have a posthumous business now, can’t you? You can have a posthumous tour,” he said in a new interview with The Wall Street Journal. “The technology has really moved on since the ABBA thing [the pop group’s recent “Voyage” virtual show], which I was supposed to go to, but I missed it,” the frontman added.

Jagger also spoke about his pride regarding The Rolling Stones being at the forefront of stadium tours, which have become increasingly popular in recent years.

He remarked: “One of the things I’m really proud of, with the Stones, is that we pioneered arena tours, with their own stage, with their own sound and everything, and we also did the same with stadiums. I mean, nobody did a tour of stadiums.”

In the same interview, Jagger revealed he had no plans to sell their back catalogue of material, explaining that “the children don’t need $500 million to live well. Come on.” Instead, he discussed the idea of donating a portion of his money to charity, adding: “You maybe do some good in the world.”

Meanwhile, The Rolling Stones have shared a snippet from their upcoming single ‘Sweet Sounds Of Heaven’, featuring Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder. The collaboration is set to be released on September 28th at 5pm BST

The new track is the second single to be taken from their forthcoming album Hackney Diamonds, set for release on October 20th. It arrives mere weeks after ‘Angry’, which was released alongside a video starring Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney.

See more Sweet Sounds Of Heaven

With @ladygaga & Stevie Wonder

Falling down to this earth 5pm BST September 28

Pre-save/pre-add: https://t.co/f1Odn2p9Wm pic.twitter.com/OyO6ZvwAkP — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) September 25, 2023