The Rolling Stones tease new single ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven’ with Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder









The Rolling Stones have shared a snippet from their upcoming single ‘Sweet Sounds Of Heaven’, featuring Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder.

The new track is the second single to be taken from their forthcoming album Hackney Diamonds, set for release on October 20th. It arrives mere weeks after ‘Angry’, which was released alongside a video starring Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney.

‘Sweet Sounds Of Heaven’ is set to be released on September 28th at 5pm BST. Other special guests who are set to appear on the forthcoming LP include Paul McCartney, Elton John and former Stones bassist Bill Wyman.

Previously discussing ‘Sweet Sounds Of Heaven’, which features Gaga duetting with Mick Jagger and Wonder on keyboards, The Stones frontman told Rolling Stone: “She just walked in, in front of me, and she just curled up in a ball in front of me on the floor, and then someone gave her a mic, and she started singing ‘oohs’ and ‘ahs.’”

Guitarist Ronnie Wood added, “And Mick said, ‘Well, come on in. Stand up. Let’s make a thing of this then. Let’s do it properly.’”

Meanwhile, in another recent interview, Jagger discussed the band’s upcoming collaboration with Paul McCarton on the Hackney Diamonds track ‘Bite My Head Off’.

The frontman remarked: “I didn’t know what song to do. Should we do ‘Depending on You,’ like a ballad? Or something else? And Andy said, ‘Well, let’s try him on your punk song, on “Bite My Head Off.”‘ Paul seemed very happy to play in a band where he didn’t have all the responsibility; he was just the bass player. And he really rocked out. He fitted straight in. It was like we’d been playing with him for years. It was a really good feeling.”

See more Sweet Sounds Of Heaven

With @ladygaga & Stevie Wonder

Falling down to this earth 5pm BST September 28

Pre-save/pre-add: https://t.co/f1Odn2p9Wm pic.twitter.com/OyO6ZvwAkP — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) September 25, 2023