Mick Fleetwood pays warm tribute to Christine McVie









Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood has shared a touching tribute to his social media accounts following the death of bandmate Christine McVie.

Yesterday, it was announced that McVie had passed away at the age of 79 after a “short illness.” In a statement on Instagram yesterday afternoon, McVie’s family said she “passed away peacefully” surrounded by loved ones at a London hospital.

“We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time,” the statement continued, “and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally.”

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie,” Fleetwood Mac added later in a statement on Twitter. “She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure.

“She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her,” the band added. “Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

Following the such tragic news, tributes have poured in from the likes of Stevie Nicks, Duran Duran, Sheryl Crow, Crowded House singer Neil Finn and many, many more.

Among the tributes was a personal and moving message from Fleetwood Mac’s founding drummer Mick Fleetwood.

“This is a day where my dear sweet friend Christine McVie has taken flight,” he posted. “And left us earthbound folks to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that “song bird”… reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us.

“Part of my heart has flown away today… I will miss everything about you Christine McVie Memories abound… They fly to me. Mick Fleetwood.”