Michael J. Fox doesn’t “fear” death amid Parkinson’s struggle: “One day I’ll run out of gas”

American actor Michael J. Fox has explained why he doesn’t fear death as he continues his struggle with Parkinson’s disease.

The Back to the Future star was diagnosed with the debilitating disease in 1991, aged 29. For nearly 30 years after the diagnosis, Fox has maintained a sporadic acting career, appearing in several television shows, but in 2020, he decided to retire due to the unreliability of his speech.

In a new interview with Town & Country, Fox revealed that he is no longer afraid of death after spending half his life with the crippling disease.

The former actor was asked if anything scares him anymore. “Anything that would put my family in jeopardy,” Fox replied, referring to his wife, Tracy Pollan and their four children.

When asked if he feared his own mortality, Fox answered: “One day, I’ll run out of gas. One day, I’ll just say, ‘It’s not going to happen. I’m not going out today.’ If that comes, I’ll allow myself that. I’m 62 years old.”

“Certainly, if I were to pass away tomorrow, it would be premature, but it wouldn’t be unheard of. And so, no, I don’t fear that,” he added.

Over the past few years, Fox’s worsening condition has been compounded with resultant physical injuries, including a broken arm, shoulder and hand. “My hand got infected, and then I almost lost it,” Fox revealed. “It was a tsunami of misfortune.”

Earlier this year, Fox reflected on his career and personal struggle in the Apple TV+ documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.

Watch the trailer below.