Watch rare audition tapes for the roles of ‘Back to The Future’









There are a handful of movies that indisputably define the 1980s, one of the most commercial decades in the history of cinema. The power of studio-led blockbusters radiated from the era, with Steven Spielberg releasing Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, James Cameron helming The Terminator in 1984 and Robert Zemeckis thrilling audiences with Back to the Future in 1985, perhaps the most definitive ‘80s movie of all time.

Starring the likes of Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, and Crispin Glover, Zemeckis’ film told the story of a 17-year-old high school student who is sent 30 years into the past alongside his friend and mad scientist. With an iconic score, time-travel narrative and high-concept set pieces, Back to the Future became a sure-fire hit with audiences, perfectly tapping into the style and ambitions of the time.

Indeed, aside from the movie’s memorable soundtrack and delicious DMC DeLorean car, the film is best known for its inspired casting choices, with Fox and Lloyd becoming indelibly tied to their respective characters of Marty and Doc following the film’s release.

Yet, things weren’t always going to turn out this way. Michael J. Fox might have been the first choice of the production company, with Zemeckis being inspired by his role in the sitcom Family Ties, but several other actors were also considered for the role. These ranged from iconic Hollywood stars like John Cusack, Johnny Depp, Ben Stiller and Matthew Modine, to lesser-known stars like George Newbern, Christopher Collett and Corey Hart.

Meanwhile, Lloyd only took the part following encouragement from his friend, with the role of Doc also being offered to the likes of Jeff Goldblum, John Lithgow, Robin Williams, John Cleese and James Woods. Without Lloyd’s frenetic performance, inspired by Albert Einstein and conductor Leopold Stokowski, the film would have lacked its creative verve and zippy energy.

Whilst many auditions from these aforementioned stars have been lost in the ether of time, several of them still remain, with the archival video linked below showing the original tapes from the likes of Billy Zane and Peter DeLuise, who were going for the role of Biff, as well as Kyra Sedgwick who was vying to get the character of Jennifer Parker. Lacking the panache of Thomas F. Wilson and Claudia Wells, who played both respective characters, the producers clearly chose the right people for the roles.

As for Marty, Fox was always the number one choice, but the producers didn’t want to put their eggs into one basket, allowing countless other actors to put their hats into the ring. This led to C. Thomas Howell, Jon Cryer and even a fresh-faced Ben Stiller to audition for the role, giving reserved performances that ultimately didn’t have the beaming enthusiasm of the eventual starring man.

Take a look at the rare audition tapes from the aforementioned Hollywood stars below.