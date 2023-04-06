Michael J. Fox discusses Parkinson’s battle in trailer for new documentary









Michael J. Fox has shared an intimate look at his life and ongoing struggle with Parkinson’s disease in the new trailer for the upcoming documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.

According to the film’s official synopsis, Still “recounts Fox’s extraordinary story in his own words — the improbable tale of an undersized kid from a Canadian army base who rose to the heights of stardom in 1980s Hollywood.”

“Intimate and honest, and produced with unprecedented access to Fox and his family, the film chronicles Fox’s personal and professional triumphs and travails and explores what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease,” the synopsis continues. “With a mix of adventure and romance, comedy and drama, watching the film feels like … well, like a Michael J. Fox movie.”

Fox was first diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 1991 while filming Doc Hollywood. Fox went public with his diagnosis in 1998 and has since semi-retired from acting, focusing much of his energy on advocacy for Parkinson’s research.

The film first premiered at the South By Southwest Festival in March. Fox was asked during a Q&A how he “mobilized” people to care about Parkinson’s. “I didn’t have a choice,” he said, “This is it. I have to give everything I have, and it’s not lip service. I show up and do the best I can.”

“Pity is a benign form of abuse. I can feel sorry for myself, but I don’t have time for that,” Fox said. “There is stuff to be learned from this, so let’s do that and move on.”

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on May 12th.