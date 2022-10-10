Watch as 'Back to the Future' stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunite









During New York’s recent Comic-Con event, Back to the Future stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd appeared on stage to discuss their decades-long friendship and memories of shooting the iconic trilogy.

Lloyd, who played Doc Brown in the series, which began in 1985, shared that before shooting the first film: “I didn’t know Michael other than hearing about him,” he said. However, when they met, “There was immediate chemistry, as they say.”

Marty McFly actor Fox called Lloyd “the king of exposition”. Meanwhile, he continued: “No one wants to do exposition because it’s boring…The freaking thing is you retain it all because he’s just so good at it, and he’s brilliantly entertaining… I would be like, ‘I gotta watch my ass because this guy will blow me off the screen.'”

At the end of the talk, both actors shared some advice with the audience through film quotes. Whilst Fox quoted his favourite film, Stanley Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove, Lloyd used a Back to the Future quote: “It was said once in a movie—the future is what you make it.”

Since the success of the Back to the Future series, directed by Robert Zemeckis, Fox has appeared in a series of other movies and television shows, lending his voice to the titular character of Stuart Little, and appearing in ABC sitcom Spin City. However, Fox has since retired due to declining health after revealing in 1998 that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease when he was just 29.

Lloyd, who made his first cinematic appearance in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, has since starred in films such as The Addams Family and Who Framed Roger Rabbit. He has also done extensive voice roles, including Over the Garden Wall and Anastasia. Although he is now 83, Lloyd has a series of upcoming projects on the cards, including a guest role in the third season of The Mandalorian.

