Michael Eavis on Glastonbury 2022: “It’s going to be the best show ever”









Michael Eavis has issued a statement ahead of this year’s much-awaited Glastonbury Festival claiming that it’s “going to be the best show ever”.

The veteran festival organiser was speaking to Andy Bennett of BBC Sounds and confirmed that the event is “definitely happening” this year. He continued: “We’re going to run a really brilliant show this year, and it’s going to be the best show ever I’m quite sure.”

Adding: “People are so excited to come back… they’re really looking forward to coming back… it’s going to be quite the exceptional event.”

He went on to reveal that headliners had been booked for the next two years: “We’ve got all the headliners for the next two years…they’re all in place.” Detailing further, he described this post-pandemic return as “extraordinary”.

Later in the interview, Eavis explained that Live Nation’s Melvyn Benn was working with Glastonbury this year to help with the operational side of proceedings which will involve any requirements for Covid-19 passports should they be required at the time (at present, they are not).

Reflecting on last years cancelled Glastonbury Equinox event which was originally set for September, he revealed that Foo Fighters were originally set to headline the event. “I had the Foo Fighters want to play and Dave Grohl phoned me at home for a chat,” he explained. “I said ‘will you do it?’ and he said, ‘Yeah, I’ll do anything for you’ and he said, ‘Yeah we’ll do it.’

Adding: “But we couldn’t run it, mainly because of Covid reasons I think, but we should have done it really, we should have pushed it through but we didn’t. If I’d have had Melvyn [Benn] last year, I think he would have done it.”

This year’s Glastonbury Festival is set to take place from June 22-26th. Thus far, Billie Eilish has been confirmed as headliner for the Pyramid Stage on June 24th while Diana Ross is set to perform for the ‘Legends’ slot on Sunday, June 26th.

Other recent announcements have confirmed that Little Simz will headline the West Holts stage, while Courtney Barnett has self-confirmed her involvement in an announcement last week.

Michael Eavis’ daughter, Emily, has confirmed that the full Glastonbury line-up will be released, along with the official poster, in March.

