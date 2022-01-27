Glastonbury announces return of the ‘Emerging Talent Competition’









The organisational team behind Glastonbury Festival has announced the return of the Emerging Talent Competition for 2022. The treatise behind the annual contest sees emerging talent submitting their music under the pretext that the winner will be allowed to perform on one of their stages.

Open to artists of any genre based in the UK and Ireland, the competition is supported by PRS For Music and the PRS Foundation. Furthermore, the 2022 Emerging Talent Competition will open for applications from Monday (January 31st) until February 7th.

“We’re so happy to announce the return of the Emerging Talent Competition, which is always one of the first big markers that another Glastonbury is on its way,” Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis said. “The competition has helped us unearth so much amazing music over the years and I’m really excited to hear this year’s crop of entries”.

PRS Foundation CEO Joe Frankland elaborated on the sentiment: “Having been lucky enough to attend the live finals in Pilton for a number of years, I know it’s harder and harder each year to choose the winners. So many artists have been discovered and made progress in their careers.

“Thinking back to Declan McKenna, Flohio, She Drew The Gun, Che Lingo and 2020’s winners including R.A.E (who will perform at this year’s festival), we can’t wait to see who comes forward in 2022.”

This will be the first time Glastonbury has launched since 2019. Although the Eavis family were hopeful that they could put the festival on in 2021, they eventually had to acquiesce and postpone. In a statement, they wrote, “With great regret, we must announce that this year’s Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us. In spite of our efforts to move Heaven & Earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the Festival happen this year. We are so sorry to let you all down.”

So far, Billie Eilish, Diana Ross and R.A.E. have been officially confirmed by Glastonbury organisers as part of the line-up, which will make Eilish the youngest performer to headline the Pyramid Stage, at 20.

Stream Billie Eilish number ‘No Time To Die’ below.