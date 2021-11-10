Diana Ross confirmed for Glastonbury 2022









It has been confirmed that Diana Ross will perform at Glastonbury 2022, where she will fill the festival’s legends slot.“I’m so excited and grateful to finally know, that I’ll be seeing you at Glastonbury while on my UK Thank U Tour celebrating my new album of songs, Sunday, June 26, 2022,” Ross said in a recent statement.

The Supremes singer will perform on Sunday 26th of June at the legendary British festival, filling the legends revered spot that has seen the likes of Kylie Minogue, Dolly Parton, Blondie and Lionel Ritchie. The news follows the recent release of Ross’ new album Thank You, which came out last Friday, November 5th.

Confirming the slot in a tweet, Glastonbury wrote “We are thrilled to announce that @DianaRoss will play the Sunday legends slot on the Pyramid Stage at #Glastonbury2022.” To which festival organiser Emily Eavis added: “I’m thrilled to be able to let you know that the magnificent @DianaRoss is coming to play at @glastonbury next summer. We were so excited to book such a legend for Glastonbury 2020 and are so happy that she’s the first to re-confirm for next year.”

Diana Ross’ much-anticipated appearance will see her make her Glastonbury debut after her previous appearances were cancelled. She was on the lineup for the 2021 edition of the festival, alongside Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, and Taylor Swift, before the event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The set will see Ross follow in the footsteps of such legends as pop-icon Kylie Minogue, who filled the legends slot in 2019, a whole 14 years after her battle with breast cancer forced her to cancel her headline performance. Minogue’s set became BBC’s most-watched Glastonbury performance of all time with just under four million viewers tuning in.

Ross will feature alongside generation-defining star Billie Eilish, who was also recently confirmed as a headliner for the 2022 event, making her the youngest solo act to top the bill since the festival’s inception. Elsewhere, it has been rumoured that both Aerosmith and Elton John will join the bill, while Crowded House have confirmed they will be performing at the festival next June.