The blossoming of Mia Goth: Hollywood's most eccentric star









The young English actor Mia Goth has taken modern cinema by storm, appearing seemingly out of nowhere to become one of the industry's most promising talents quickly. Whilst she has enjoyed consistent success since her inception into the industry in the early 2010s, Goth has become best known for her 2022 endeavours with Ti West, where she has become the face of his X horror trilogy.

Paying homage to the blossoming of slasher horror in the 1980s, West’s trilogy, which currently consists of X and Pearl, is both an incredibly tense genre flick as well as a piercing tribute to the classic films of 20th-century cinema. Subverting and toying with cliché, constantly pulling the rug from beneath the feet of the audience, West doubles down on this experimentation by putting the eccentric lead actor in the lead role.

Enjoying a contemporary career where a whirlwind has taken her from success to success, Goth is soon set to star in West’s X follow-up, Pearl, a Douglas Sirk-inspired melodrama with colourful horror elements. The series’ enigmatic creativity truly speaks to Goth’s innate curiosity, giving herself to West’s creative vision with remarkable dramatic dynamism.

How did Mia Goth start out?

So, how exactly did the English actor gain such an impressive foothold in contemporary cinema?

Growing up in London to a Brazilian mother and a Canadian father, Goth moved from home to home at a considerable pace, attending nine schools in one single year when she lived in Canada during her childhood. Finding this time understandably trucky, Goth eventually moved to southeast London at the age of 12, where she attended Sydenham School and found fame in her later teenage years.

Approached by the fashion photographer Gemma Booth by chance at the age of 14, Goth signed on to be a model and subsequently appeared in advertisements for Vogue and Miu Miu. Considering the period a “stepping stone” for her career in acting, Goth told the Evening Standard: “I’m grateful for what it gave me, which was an introduction to feeling comfortable in front of a camera…And it was good pocket money”.

What films has Mia Goth appeared in?

Indeed, for Goth, acting was always the end goal, with her first big break coming from the controversial Lars von Trier movie, Nymphomaniac: Vol. II, where she would appear alongside Charlotte Gainsbourg and Willem Dafoe in The Gun segment. With a daring and explicit performance, the world was introduced to the fearlessness of the young English actor before her hasty rise to the industry’s zenith.

Thanks to her striking appearance and audacious choice of roles, Goth soon became a favourite for auteurs across the world, collaborating with the likes of Claire Denis and Luca Guadagnino on High Life and Suspira in 2018, shortly after having appeared in major roles in The Survivalist and Everest in 2015. Choosing an eclectic range of roles that demand physical and mentally straining performances, Goth’s filmography has well demonstrated her commitment to the acting craft.

While the Covid-19 pandemic slowed her progress from 2020, she still managed to star in the period drama Emma with Anya Taylor-Joy and the fantasy movie Mayday in 2021. It wasn’t until her recent collaboration with Ti West that the actor would truly come into her own.

Why Mia Goth is one of the most promising actors in modern cinema

The brilliance of Ti West’s X series seriously shouldn’t be understated, with the filmmaker creating the film back-to-back with the surprise prequel movie Pearl. Both films, as well as the recently confirmed sequel film MaXXXine, star Goth as the leading actor. She delivered a powerful performance in the first movie, while media reports suggest her acting in the prequel gets even better as she takes centre stage.

Though her dedicated and ruthless performance in Ti West’s movies is impressive, her autonomous creativity, writing the script for Pearl whilst taking on the lead role, might be even more exciting. A multi-faceted talent at the age of 28, Goth has proven time and time again that her commitment to cinema, and collaborations with the industry’s loudest names, should be welcomed with feverish excitement.

