Ti West has announced third instalment in the 'X' series entitled 'MaXXXine'









Ti West’s A24 slasher X was only released earlier this year, yet its sequel, Pearl, is already on the way, hitting American theatres on September 16th, with audiences salivating at the latest collaboration between West and A24. But, things are set to get even better.

During a Toronto ‘Midnight Madness’ screening of Pearl yesterday, West announced that the series is actually a trilogy, which will culminate in MaXXXine. And, what’s more, we’ve now got the first teaser trailer for the final edition

Pearl will see Mia Goth play the younger version of the titular character, who was also the main villain of X. However, MaXXXine will focus upon Goth’s other X character, Maxine, the young porn star who narrowly escapes her demise.

X has already begun to accumulate a cult following, heralded for its homage to 1970s slashers such as The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. The film follows a group of pornstars who stay in an elderly couple’s rural property in Texas while they attempt to make a pornographic film. However, it turns out that the elderly couple isn’t as friendly as the group first thinks, and events turn bloody over the course of their stay.

MaXXXine hasn’t been filmed yet, but it’s set to explore the porn actress as she moves forward from the gruesome events of X, instead trying her luck at becoming an actress in 1980s Hollywood.

Check out the teaser below: