Mexican actor, Pablo Lyle, convicted of manslaughter









Pablo Lyle of the Netflix show Yankee has been convicted of manslaughter for fatally punching a man during a road rage incident in South Florida.

Facing up to 15 years in prison, the 35-year-old actor was found guilty of manslaughter by a six-person jury. “Two lives were destroyed by simple roadway anger, a situation we see far too often on our streets and on streets across the country,” stated Katherine Fernandez Rundle, a Miami-Dade State Attorney, during the trial.

Claiming that he acted in self-defence, punching Juan Ricardo Hernandez in March 2019 to protect his kids, this didn’t stop the jury from finding him guilty. Hernandez suffered a brain injury and died within four days of being at the hospital.

Lyle has starred in several TV shows, including the coming-of-age series Verano de amor with Enrique Rocha, Juan Ferrara, Mark Tacher and Gonzalo Garcia Vivanco. Sticking largely to television throughout his career, Lyle later appeared in Shadows of the Past in 2014, where he starred alongside the likes of Alexis Ayala, Alejandra Barros, Michelle Renaud and Horacio Pancheri.

He would make his feature film debut in 2019 with Mirreyes contra Godinez, but would see his first big international break when he starred in the Netflix series Yankee. Telling the story of an American man on the run from the police who crosses into Mexico and gets heavily involved with drug trafficking, the series also stars Ana Layevska, Pamela Almanza and Gabriela Zamora. The series represents one of Netflix’s many international series.

View the trailer for Yankee below, starring a long-haired Pablo Lyle.