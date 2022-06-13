Netflix has officially renewed 'Squid Game' for season 2









Squid Game was nothing short of a cultural phenomenon which took the world by storm last year. Reinforcing the claim that South Korea has become a global entertainment powerhouse, the Netflix series became one of the most-watched and beloved projects of last year and won multiple prestigious awards.

While the brilliant acting performances and the hyper-stylised set designs were praised by everyone, it was the premise that captured everyone’s attention. The show imagines a game show organised for the amusement of the ultra-rich where people struggling with debt and other financial burdens engage in a battle royale which enables the winner to win all of the money.

Since the first season ended, fans have been repeatedly asking about a second season because the ending implied that there were a lot of things that would only be resolved in the future. Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk claimed that such ambiguity was the plan all along since there were hidden clues for the second season in the first.

At the time, he said that the production process was in the planning stages. “Just in case there is another season, these things could be loose knots,” he added, “I only currently have a broad storyline…I’m in the process of structuring the story and the new games, and wanting to crystallise them into more detailed ideas.”

The show’s creator has finally confirmed that the second season for Squid Game has been officially green-lit by Netflix and that the production would start very soon, with Gi-hun and the Front Man returning: “The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su.”

