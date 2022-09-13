METZ release new song featuring IDLES frontman Joe Talbot









METZ - Come On Down 3.5

Punk noise rockers METZ have teamed up with IDLES frontman Joe Talbot for a new single entitled ‘Come on Down’.

The track was originally recorded during the recording session for their most recent studio album Atlas Vending. However, METZ frontman Alex Edkins stated that the track was “never fully finished”.

Detailing further, he continued in a statement put out by the band: “During the pandemic I really gravitated towards the idea of collaboration as a way to fill the void left by the loss of live music. I reached out to friends from far and wide in order to get that feeling of community that gigs provide.”

“Joe Talbot is a longtime friend who METZ has shared the stage with many, many times, and this song was a very natural and fun way to catch up with him and do something positive with our time off the road.”

Talbot chimed in by saying: “METZ have been a band we’ve looked up to since they came into our lives and made things better. I will never forget the first time I saw them or any of the other times. Allowing me to sing with them is a gift and I hope you like it. I love it and I love them. Long live METZ.”

The track has also been released alongside ‘Heaven’s Gate,’ which was originally available exclusively on the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack.

Check out the collaboration below: