Metallica set to release first five albums on limited edition coloured vinyl









Metallica will be releasing their first five albums on limited edition coloured vinyl monthly from November.

Their debut album Kill ‘Em All will be the first set for release November 3rd, with one to follow every month until March.

Kill ‘Em All will feature the 2016 remastered audio pressed on 180g engine red limited edition coloured vinyl. December will see the release of the band’s second album, Ride The Lightning, which be pressed on 180g electric blue coloured vinyl.

Master of Puppets will arrive in January and be pressed on 180g battery brick coloured vinyl. …And Justice for All will arrive in February as a double LP set pressed on 180g green coloured vinyl, while The Black Album, arriving in March, will drop as a double LP pressed on 180g marbled vinyl.

The band released their eleventh studio album earlier this year, while drummer Lars Ulrich also recently penned a foreword for a new edition of Hunter S. Thompson’s short story collection Screwjack.

Screwjack was first published in 1991 with a limited run of just over 300 copies. It was re-released in 2000, just five years before Thompson’s death at the age of 67.

Back in July, the musician wrote: “Beyond psyched to have had the opportunity to write an introduction for the latest edition of Hunter S. Thompson’s ’91 collection of short stories, Screwjack.”

Adding: “Reading these stories remind me what a treasure – and mindfuck – Hunter S. Thompson’s immortal words continue to be.”

In a two-star review of their latest album 72 Seasons, Far Out wrote: “These all might seem like standard complaints for a Metallica album, but that should be telling: Metallica are so committed to their established sound that nothing experimental, forward-thinking, or particularly notable can filter through.

The review continued: “The energy and dedication to greatness is there, and it certainly seems like the four band members are more comfortable and happy to be together than ever before. That means that Metallica live shows will still delight millions for years to come. But it doesn’t mean that the group is making relevant work anymore.”