Lars Ulrich writes foreword for the new edition of ‘Screwjack’ by Hunter S. Thompson









Lars Ulrich, best known for playing drums in Metallica, has penned a foreword for a new edition of Hunter S. Thompson's short story collection Screwjack.

The book was first published in 1991 via an extremely limited run of just over 300 copies. It was re-released in 2000, just five years before Thompson’s death at the age of 67.

Now, fans can get their hands on a new edition, complete with Ulrich’s introduction. Taking to Instagram, the musician wrote: “Beyond psyched to have had the opportunity to write an introduction for the latest edition of Hunter S. Thompson’s ’91 collection of short stories, Screwjack.”

“Reading these stories remind me what a treasure – and mindfuck – Hunter S. Thompson’s immortal words continue to be,” he added.

“Thanx to Simon and Schuster for encouraging me to put pen to paper for this. Check it out if you like things wild, salacious and unsettling.”

Meanwhile, Ulrich has been prepping for the beginning of Metallica’s North American string of shows as part of the M72 World Tour. It follows the release of the band’s eleventh studio album, 72 Seasons, which debuted on April 14th, 2023.

The record was Metallica’s first since Hardwired… To Self-Destruct, released in 2016. 72 Seasons received mixed reviews, failing to achieve the same levels of success as its predecessor.

