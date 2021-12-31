Metallica's Kirk Hammett named his 10 favourite cult horror films of all time









Metallica’s Kirk Hammett is one of the biggest horror fans in the music industry, known for his enormous collection of horror films as well as other memorabilia. In fact, he has spent the last 30 years amassing numerous cult posters, placards and other times which were actually displayed at an exhibition conducted by the Peabody Essex Museum.

Throughout his career, Hammett has attached artwork from classic monster films on his own guitars and even has a horror festival named after him called Kirk Von Hammett’s Fear FestEvil. While Hammett loves many horror classics, he has been looking at some newer horror investigations that have come out in recent years.

According to the guitarist, it has become a matter of time investment to it. As a fan of horror, Hammett is already familiar with all the formulaic repetitions that the genre is guilty of so he is wary about devoting his time to a new film and selects what to watch based on the horror subgenre that the film belongs to.

This particular selection has been curated by Hammett in order to go against the canon-building exercises which usually amplify the same works each time. He insisted that these were the underrated masterpieces that horror fans need to watch if they’re looking for something new or unusual to experience what horror cinema can really do.

Check the full list below.

Kirk Hammett’s 10 favourite cult horror films:

Repulsion (Roman Polanski, 1965)

In the Mouth of Madness (John Carpenter, 1994)

Ghost Story (John Irvin, 1981)

A Quiet Place (John Krasinski, 2018)

Tusk (Kevin Smith, 2014)

The Witch (Robert Eggers, 2015)

The Ritual (David Bruckner, 2017)

The Evil Within (Andrew Getty, 2017)

Re-Animator (Stuart Gordon, 1985)

The Love Witch (Anna Biller, 2016)

While talking about Roman Polanski’s 1965 horror cult classic Repulsion, Hammett declared that it was a must-watch for horror fans all over the world. “The underlying tension of the whole film never lets up, there’s so much anxiety, you’re so on edge being in the mind of this woman who’s totally nutso,” the guitarist added.

He also selected John Krasinski’s 2018 project A Quiet Place whose sequel came out recently, claiming that it was one of those highly original new horror films that deserved to be mentioned. “I thought A Quiet Place was just the greatest freakin’ movie,” Hammett said. “It had a completely different concept; it was an assault on a person’s ability to make sound.”

