Metallica’s Kirk Hammett announces debut solo EP









Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett has announced his upcoming EP, Portals, which will be his debut solo endeavour.

The four-track instrumental release is set to arrive on April 23rd via Blackened Recordings on streaming platforms, CD and as a Record Store Day exclusive Ocean Blue Vinyl EP.

The new music on Portals is a solo production endeavour where Hammett is set to show off his skills in the studio. During the project, he collaborated with California conductor Edwin Outwater, who played keyboards and led the orchestral arrangements with the LA Philharmonic. The two had previously worked together on Metallica’s S&M2 concerts in 2019.

Also appearing on the EP are drummers Jon Theodore and Abraham Laboriel, bassist Greg Fidelman and arranger Blake Neely.

Portals was recorded in multiple locations ranging from Los Angeles to Paris to Oahu. It has been described as “both the result of musical and metaphysical journeys; an invitation to inner worlds accessible only by music and the psyche it fuels”.

“This music was created with what I describe as an audio-cinematic approach,” Hammett said in a statement about the record. “They’re soundtracks to the movies in your mind”.

In an interview back in October 2021, Hammett revealed that when he was writing Metallica’s 1991 hit ‘Enter Sandman’, he set out intending to imitate his heroes in Deep Purple.

“I sat down and I said to myself, as I always do, ‘I want to write the next ‘Smoke on the Water’,’” he told Guitar World. “And I just started messing around. I got the swing kind of feel going, and then I was thinking of Soundgarden and how they were using dropped tunings.”

Listen to the classic Metallica track ‘Enter Sandman’ below.