Mel Gibson to testify in Harvey Weinstein trial









Mel Gibson has been permitted by a judge to testify at Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial. The Australian filmmaker claims that he was informed by his masseuse that Weinstein assaulted her.

Weinstein is facing 11 rape and sexual assault counts in an overall trial after already being sentenced to 23 years in prison back in March 2020 for the first hearing. The film mogul has professed his innocence during all criminal proceedings to date.

Gibson’s evidence states that he was informed by a woman, referred to as Jane Doe #3 in the trial, that she was giving Weinstein a massage. However, he then proceeded to follow her into a bathroom where he began masturbating.

The claim was presented to Gibson while he was getting a massage and mentioned Weinstein’s name in passing. He then noticed that this reference to the film producer had a traumatising impact on Jane Doe #3 and she informed him of her experience when questioned. It is believed that the incident occurred at some point in 2015.

Previously, Weinstein’s defence had tried to dismiss Gibson from giving evidence by claiming the accusation did not represent a “fresh complaint”. However, the judge permitted Gibson to enter the trial on these grounds.

Thus, Weinstein’s defence subsequently claimed that they should be allowed to cross-examine Gibson about historic anti-Semitic remarks he made during an arrest in 2006. The judge has said that this was not relevant, however, questions about whether Gibson had a personal bias would be permitted.

It has not yet been stated when Gibson will give evidence in the eight-week trial. Meanwhile, the Court of Appeals has agreed to hear Weinstein’s appeal against his 23-year sentence.

