Jury selection underway for second Harvey Weinstein trial









The jury selection for Harvey Weinstein's second trial for sex crimes is underway after 67 prospective jurors were summoned to the Los Angeles court ahead of the forthcoming hearings.

The Hollywood producer is already facing 23 years in prison after a New York trial convicted him of criminal first-degree sexual assault and third-degree rape charges. He will now face a Los Angeles jury over accusations made by five further women.

The allegations he faces this time span from 2004 to 2013. The crimes pertain to luring women back to luxury hotel rooms under the pretence of scheduled work meetings, only for the producer to enact sex crimes therein.

In total, it is believed more than 80 women have made allegations against Weinstein. He is currently serving his sentence in Los Angeles County jail. However, he has attempted to maintain his innocence throughout.

Despite this, the lawyer, Beth Fegan, of one of the five women testifying, said: “Like many other women, my client was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein at a purported business meeting that turned out to be a trap.”

Adding: “She intends to testify at his trial in order to seek some measure of justice for survivors, and as part of her life’s work to improve the lives of women.” Despite this, Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

