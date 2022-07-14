Watch the new trailer for #MeToo drama 'She Said'









Time for a bit of Hollywood self-reflection. Universal has released the first trailer for the 2023 Oscar contender, She Said, a drama about the #MeToo movement and the scandal of convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein.

Based on the book of the same name by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, She Said tells one of the most important investigative stories of the 21st century, with the film starring the likes of Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan and Patricia Clarkson. Helmed by Maria Schrader, the director of I’m Your Man and the wildly popular Netflix series Unorthodox, She Said is stacked with some of the finest talents of modern cinema.

Universal Pictures revealed the details for the upcoming movie with the official synopsis reading: “Two-time Academy Award nominee Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who together broke one of the most important stories in a generation— a story that helped propel the #MeToo movement, shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood and altered American culture forever.”

The trailer shows Kantor (Kazan) on a journalistic mission to explore sexual harassment across Hollywood as she quickly discovers that the glitz of show business is tinged by rampant sexual misconduct and assault.

Teaming up with Twohey (Mulligan) the women set out to reach out to victims of Harvey Weinstein to try and convince them to speak out despite such crimes having been wrongly silenced for generations.

Take a look at the trailer for the new film, below.