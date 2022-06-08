Harvey Weinstein to be charged with two counts of indecent assault in the UK









The disgraced Hollywood film mogul and convicted rapist, Harvey Weinstein, is to be charged with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in London. Today, the Crown Prosecution Service has announced that it has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge the 70-year-old sex offender with two counts of indecent assault against a woman that took place in the city in August 1996.

The head of the Crown Prosecution Service Special Crime Division, Rosemary Ainslie said: “Charges have been authorised against Harvey Weinstein, 70, following a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.”

She explained: “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

In a statement released by the Metropolitan Police, they revealed that the two offences are claimed to have occurred between July 31st and August 21st 1996 and that the unnamed plaintiff is a woman who is now in her 50s.

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in California after he became one of the most prominent abusers exposed in the #MeToo movement by industry figures and others. After countless tales of abuse were revealed, his career quickly derailed as dozens of women from a myriad of backgrounds came forward with allegations of sexual assault that shocked everyone.

This highly-publicised campaign to clear up the widespread sexual misconduct in the movie industry became a catalyst for us to clean up how we approach the subject in everyday life and remains a turning point in the women’s rights struggle. Since then, more women have felt more comfortable speaking up against the sexual crimes they have suffered. There is still much work to do, but the Weinstein scandal’s significance cannot be understated.

Notably, in tandem with his brother Bob, in 1979 Weinstein co-founded what was once a ubiquitous entertainment company, Miramax. They produced a string of iconic films such as Hellraiser, The Crow, Scream, Pulp Fiction, Good Will Hunting, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will Be Blood and many more. They are best known for being the production house behind the majority of auteur Quentin Tarantino’s movies.

During the peak of his powers, Harvey Weinstein was the most celebrated producer in Hollywood, earning a string of awards, including an Academy Award for his role in producing 1998’s Shakespeare in Love, all while abusing his power to manipulate women working within the industry.

