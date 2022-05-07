Megan Fox names her five favourite films of all time









Megan Fox gave her view on the five films that meant something to her on a personal, emotional and intellectual level. Her list of movies is striking, precisely because it delves into the realm of family cinema, although her number one choice is one that may strike some as different to the others on the list.

“Well number one — and we have to count it as one or else it’s take up my whole list — is The Lord of the Rings,” she admitted. “That’s pretty self-explanatory. I read the books when I was a kid and Peter Jackson just created this incredible world and environment that you get caught up in. It’s amazing.”

The Peter Jackson series was seen by the creative crew as one whole work, that was packaged as three individual entries between 2001, 2002 and 2003. The individual chapters showcased a confidence that poured over a series of vignettes that were passionate, pictorial and pleasantly different in their views of the world at large. What it lacked in nuance, it made up in bravura and bravado.

From that portal, Fox decided to point out that her film choice is largely rooted in the realm of family cinema, and the next entry is an animated picture. Creating a portrait of an anthropomorphic creature floating in the skylines, the next entry is How To Train Your Dragon, which holds a look at the world of creatures and carry-ons.

The charade makes for an interesting experience for the viewer to plunge into the world at large. “Number two — you’re not gonna believe me [laughs] — number two is How to Train Your Dragon. You should see it. It’s sad, it’s sweet — it’s a really good movie.”

Her place for the third favourite movie was a sequel, and although it wasn’t one of the Transformer follow-ups that entertained millions across the continents, it was another film that was based on the world of euphoric epic. Indeed, it was Kung Fu Panda 2.

“I really love kids’ movies,” Fox said. “I watch them constantly. I don’t know, it’s nostalgic I guess. I don’t know why I love them so much.” Clearly, the Transformers star enjoys entertainment meant for children, perhaps as a way of returning to her inner child. The milieu is escapist and enjoyable, an angular art form that allows viewers to switch off their mind and float in the world that was painstakingly put together by a company of artists.

Number four? Well, that’s a classic, so she opted for a movie that millions will consider a favourite. “The Wizard of Oz, which I grew up with,” she responded. “That has always been one of my favourites. It’s a classic.” Some may have sided with Gone With The Wind for a classic from 1939, but Fox is confident in her ability to side with children’s entertainment. And so it goes without saying that the final entry shows the actress returning to the realm of children’s entertainment once more. But like The Lord of The Rings, her next choice is more of a series than an individual feature: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

“I was must have been really young — maybe five or six when I first saw them,” she said. “And I think they still hold up. [Laughs] My husband laughs ’cause he thinks they’re so terrible, but I love the animatronic puppets. I just love the old school, the practical — you know, there’s no CG. I prefer the original Yoda in Star Wars as opposed to the CG Yoda. I love puppets and animatronic.”

See the full list (via Rotten Tomatoes) below.

Megan Fox’s five favourite films:

The Lord of The Rings

How To Train Your Dragon

Kung Fu Panda 2

The Wizard of Oz

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

