Iconic rock singer Meat Loaf has died aged 74









The man who brought the world ‘Bat Out Of Hell’ and ‘I’d Do Anything For Love’, legendary rock singer, Meat Loaf has sadly passed away aged 74.

Born Marvin Lee Aday died last night with his wife, Deborah by his side. Michael Greene, Meat Loaf’s long time agent, confirmed the news to Deadline and added that his daughters, Pearl and Amanda, also managed to see the singer before his passing. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” Meat Loaf’s family shared in a statement. “From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!”

Meat Loaf may well be most famous for his operatic rock songs such as ‘Bat Out of Hell’, but he also enjoyed a serious acting career, defining the role of Eddie in The Rocky Horror Picture Show as well as a starring role in Fight Club.

It was during the landmark musical that Meat Loaf gained a foothold in showbusiness. From his role as the rocker Eddie, Meat Loaf would gain his label and find an outlet for his monstrous voice. Releasing Bat Out of Hell, it was clear that Meat Loaf’s explosive vocal range and fearsome artistic vision was a perfect fit for the supercharged music scene of the time.

The album, written by Jim Steinman, is one of the greatest selling albums of all time, selling over 14 million units and being certified platinum across the world.

An outrageously large character, the work of Meat Loaf can be most easily surmised within his song ‘I’d Do Anything for Love’ below.