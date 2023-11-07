Matthew Perry wanted to make a biopic about his life with Zac Efron in the lead role

The late Friends actor Matthew Perry was keen to make a biopic about his life, according to his friend Athenna Crosby, who had met with him for lunch a day before his sudden passing.

Perry died on October 28th at the age of 54. An initial post-mortem was deemed inconclusive, leading to the request for a full toxicology report, which is likely to take several weeks. While prescription drugs were found in Perry’s home, no illegal substances were found on the premises, and his death isn’t being treated as suspicious.

Crosby has now stated he was preparing a movie about himself to be made, considering actor Zac Efron to play him in the lead role. She told Entertainment Tonight Canada: “He said that he wanted to make a movie about his life. And he had worked with Zac Efron in the past on a movie. He said that he wanted Zac Efron to play him as a younger version and that he was gonna ask him soon to do that.”

“He was just looking forward to sharing more about his story and his recovery from addiction, and really championing that cause to help more people,” Crosby added. “So he was so optimistic and happy about everything that he wanted to do.”

Perry and Efron starred together in the teen fantasy comedy 17 Again, where Perry’s character gets transformed back into his 17-year-old self, with the acting pair playing the same person at different ages.

In a joint statement, his Friends co-stars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, wrote of Perry’s passing: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

They added: “In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”