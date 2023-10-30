Toxicology report requested for Matthew Perry after inconclusive post-mortem









The autopsy results of the late actor Matthew Perry have been deemed inconclusive, leading to the request of a toxicology report .

The star of Friends as well as many movies including The Whole Nine Yards and 17 Again, passed away on October 28th in an apparent drowning in a hot tub at his home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles.

At this stage, Perry’s cause of death has been deferred. Further investigation has been requested before a determination will be made, according to a report released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. It’ll likely take several weeks for a conclusion to be reached.

Since news of his passing broke, many friends have paid tribute to Perry. In an official statement, his family said: “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend.”

Best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the NBC sitcom Friends, Perry starred in the hit programme for a decade alongside Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox.

Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane and its executive producer Kevin Bright said: “We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives.”

They continued: “He was a brilliant talent.It’s a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us.”

“We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment—not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart,” the statement concluded.