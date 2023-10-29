Tributes pour in for late ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry









Fans all over the world have been shocked by the sudden and tragic passing of Friends star Matthew Perry, who died at the age of 54.

According to the reports that have emerged, Perry allegedly drowned in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home. While multiple sources have confirmed this account, no official cause of death has been released by the authorities yet.

After the sad news initially broke, both fans and colleagues took to social media to express their deep admiration for the late actor who remains an integral part of popular culture.

The Warner Bros Television Group wrote: “The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”

Selma Blair also paid tribute to Perry on Instagram: “My oldest boy friend. All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I’m broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams.”

Perry’s Friends colleague Paget Brewster said: “He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after. Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won’t rest in peace though. He’s already too busy making everyone laugh up there.”

“Shocked and saddened to just hear about the passing of Matthew Perry in a tragic drowning,” Tom Green wrote. “He is one of the many talented and incredible success stories from my hometown of Ottawa Canada. Rest in peace Matthew.”

See more We are incredibly saddened by the too soon passing of Matthew Perry. He brought so much joy to hundreds of millions of people around the world with his pitch perfect comedic timing and wry wit. His legacy will live on through countless generations. pic.twitter.com/VcAlZ26Nso — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) October 29, 2023

See more Matthew Perry was more than Chandler Bing. He was what made Friends go. Sad to hear of his passing, but thankful for the memories he gave us. Rest in Peace pic.twitter.com/9rVI8T2zgk — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 29, 2023

See more RIP MATTHEW PERRY



I am really so sorry to hear of the death of actor Matthew Perry. I am such a big fan of #Friends (I’ve been wearing a Friends shirt the past two days ) and Perry’s Chandler Bing character was the one I identified with most. My heart goes out to his family,… pic.twitter.com/vORR8e3BJq — Mick Foley (@foleyispod) October 29, 2023

See more Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!! May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!! 💔 💔 💔 — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) October 29, 2023

