‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dies aged 54









Matthew Perry, the American actor who achieved international fame after starring as Chandler Bing in the incredibly famous sitcom Friends, has passed away at the age of 54.

According to recent reports that have poured in, Perry died after drowning at his Los Angeles home. Although an official cause of death hasn’t been released yet, this account was confirmed by the actor’s representative, who spoke with local law enforcement.

Perry’s acting career was largely defined by his role in Friends, the show that resonated with people across cultural divides. The latter half of his career was severely impacted by his struggles with addiction, including a debilitating dependence on Vicodin.

Last year, the TV star published a memoir titled Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, where he opened up about his battle with addiction.

Perry revealed that his drug habits had almost killed him after his colon burst: “The doctors told my family that I had a 2% chance to live. I was put on a thing called an ECMO machine, which does all the breathing for your heart and your lungs. And that’s called a Hail Mary. No one survives that.”

Fans all around the world have been shocked by the sudden news, with many taking to social media to express their love and admiration for the late actor.

Warner Bros Television Group also paid tribute to Perry: “The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”