‘Friends’ stars share joint statement mourning “unfathomable loss” of Matthew Perry









Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer have shared an emotional joint statement following the loss of Matthew Perry.

On October 28th, the 54-year-old actor passed away in an apparent drowning in a hot tub at his home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. An initial post-mortem into his death was deemed inconclusive by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, leading to the request for a full toxicology report, which is likely to take several weeks.

Following his death, his family said in a statement: “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend.”

Now, his former cast mates in the legendary NBC sitcom, which ran for ten seasons, have paid their respects to the actor who played Chandler Bing. “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” their joint statement began.

The message, obtained by People, continued: “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

They concluded: “In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane and its executive producer Kevin Bright previously said: “We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives.”

The trio continued: “He was a brilliant talent.It’s a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us. We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment—not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart.”

Perry’s death isn’t being treated as suspicious.