Matt Damon says ‘Oppenheimer’ is a “morally complex” film









Matt Damon has dubbed Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer as “morally complex”. The actor stars in the biographical thriller alongside Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh and Emily Blunt.

Damon takes on the role of Leslie Groves, a US Army officer whose faith in J. Robert Oppenheimer led to the development of the atomic bomb during World War II. Excitement has been steadily building around the film’s star-studded cast, explosive visual effects, and box office battle with Barbie, but Damon has also highlighted the moral complexity explored in Oppenheimer.

At the film’s UK premiere, (via Film News), Damon stated, “I think everybody wants to see Chris’s movies anyway. I felt like Dunkirk was devastating in many ways and I was the first in line to see it.”

He added, “I think it’s great that he’s covering something that is so morally complex and important to all our history as something like this.”

The movie marks Damon’s second collaboration with the director, after featuring in 2014’s Interstellar. It also marks Nolan’s second venture into historical war cinema, following on from the critically acclaimed Dunkirk in 2017. Oppenheimer looks to delve further into the physics and ethics of war.

Following Damon’s comments at the premiere, he left the premiere alongside co-stars Murphy and Blunt in support of the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike.

Due to the failure to negotiate with Hollywood studios, actors will join the Writers Guild of America for the first joint strike in over half a century.