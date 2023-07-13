Screen Actors Guild to officially strike









In a ground-breaking turn of events, American actors, represented by the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), are officially preparing to go on strike. The failure of negotiations with Hollywood studios has triggered this action.

SAG-AFTRA, representing 160,000 performers, disclosed that they unanimously voted to endorse a strike. This decision is due to be finalised later today. The ripple effect of this prospective strike is anticipated to be global. It will have an immediate and significant impact, potentially disrupting the London premiere of Oppenheimer, the highly anticipated summer blockbuster scheduled for tonight.

This looming strike also follows a two-month action by American writers. If the actors’ strike proceeds, it will mark the first time since 1960 that both guilds have simultaneously walked out. Central to the actors’ demands are calls for increased pay and protective measures against the unauthorised use of their images through artificial intelligence (AI).

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher has lambasted the studios’ responses to the actors’ demands as “insulting and disrespectful”, accusing them of completely obstructing progress on certain issues.

Drescher declared: “SAG-AFTRA negotiated in good faith and was eager to reach a deal that sufficiently addressed performer needs, but the AMPTP’s responses to the union’s most important proposals have been insulting and disrespectful of our massive contributions to this industry.”

“The companies have refused to meaningfully engage on some topics and on others completely stonewalled us. Until they do negotiate in good faith, we cannot begin to reach a deal. We have no choice but to move forward in unity, and on behalf of our membership, with a strike recommendation to our National Board.”

See more A Message from the SAG-AFTRA President and Chief Negotiator: For the future of our profession, we stand together. https://t.co/FHL3jsULIa — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) July 13, 2023