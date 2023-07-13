London premiere of ‘Oppenheimer’ to start earlier to avoid potential SAG-AFTRA strike clash









After many months of anticipation, Christopher Nolan’s upcoming feature Oppenheimer will receive its London premiere tonight (July 14th). However, Universal is anxiously hoping that a potential SAG-AFTRA strike will not interfere with the event.

In fact, Universal has taken action to prevent a clash, amending the timings of the red carpet events to fall an hour earlier, with events kicking off at 4:45pm instead of 5:45pm.

SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) are considering striking alongside writers to demand better working conditions. With over 160,000 actors in the union, a strike would significantly impact the industry.

The negotiations deadline ended at midnight on Wednesday (July 13th), but the SAG-AFTRA board will meet today to vote on whether a strike will go ahead. Universal’s timing adjustments will ensure that Oppenheimer gets its London premiere if a strike does go ahead.

Oppenheimer’s stacked cast includes Cillian Murphy in the leading role, with supporting roles coming from Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Josh Hartnett and Rami Malek.

The premiere will take place in London’s Leicester Square. It comes just a few days after the film’s world premiere in Paris, with Nolan and his cast receiving rave reviews thus far.

Oppenheimer will receive its widespread theatrical release on July 21st, clashing with another of the most-anticipated films of the year, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.