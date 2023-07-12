Cillian Murphy says ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ rivalry is “great for the industry”









There’s much anticipation for July 21st when both Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer are released in cinema on the very same day, leading to a rivalry of sorts between the two films.

Cillian Murphy is starring in Nolan’s movie in the lead role of J Robert Oppenheimer, the nuclear physicist considered the father of the atomic bomb. The actor has recently commented on the relationship between Barbie and his own movie.

When Murphy was recently asked about the two films being released side by side by IGN, he responded, “I mean, I’ll be going to see Barbie, 100 per cent. I can’t wait to see it.”

“I think it’s just great for the industry and for audiences, that we have two amazing films by amazing filmmakers coming out on the same day,” Murphy added. “You can spend the whole day in the cinema – what’s better than that?”

Although the two films are starkly different in subject matter and tone, many cinema fans have been considering watching the two on the very same day as an unofficial double bill.

Margot Robbie will star in Barbie alongside Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, America Ferrera and many others, while Oppenheimer will star the likes of Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt and others alongside Murphy.

Watch the trailers for Barbie and Oppenheimer below.