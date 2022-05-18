Matt Cameron and Chad Smith distance themselves from Taylor Hawkins feature









In an interview conducted by Rolling Stone, drummers Matt Cameron and Chad Smith were among the sources that discussed Taylor Hawkins’ final months. The two men have both issued statements to defend their intentions, as well as offering them a chance to distance themselves from the comments that were printed in the article.

“When I agreed to take part in the Rolling Stone article about Taylor, I assumed it would be a celebration of his life and work,” Matt Cameron wrote in a statement. “My quotes were taken out of context and shaped into a narrative I had never intended. Taylor was a dear friend, and a next level artist. I miss him. I have only the deepest love and respect for Taylor, Dave and the Foo Fighters families. I am truly sorry to have taken part in this interview and I apologise that my participation may have caused harm to those for whom I have only the deepest respect and admiration.”

“Taylor was one of my best friends and I would do anything for his family,” Smith wrote. “I was asked by Rolling Stone to share some memories of our time together, which I thought was going to be the loving tribute he deserved. Instead, the story they wrote was sensationalised and misleading, and had I known I never would have agreed to participate. I apologise to his family and musical friends for any pain this may have caused. I miss Taylor every day.”

Cameron and Smith were two of four sources to give their overview of the Foo Fighters drummer, another being Sass Jordan, who uploaded a link to the Rolling Stone article on her Facebook page. A fourth source decided to remain anonymous. The Rolling Stone piece says that Hawkins had mixed feelings about returning to the road, and didn’t know how much longer he could continue at this particular pace.

In the article, Cameron claims Hawkins had a heart to heart with singer Dave Grohl, stating he couldn’t do it anymore. In the same article, a representative for Foo Fighters claims that Hawkins never did anything like that, and that conversation never happened. The Foo Fighters have also denied these allegations, suggesting that the singing drummer was happy to continue performing with the band. Although a rejoinder has not been forthcoming, the band as a whole seem disappointed by the intent of the article.