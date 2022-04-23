The Foo Fighters song that was inspired by 'Sesame Street'









In 2007, Dave Grohl was a new dad. The had been screaming his face off for nearly three decades was now a family man, which meant having to partake in all the parental duties that come with raising a child. Even a guy as freewheeling as Grohl probably wasn’t going to let his newborn daughter watch his classic role as Satan in Tenacious D’s The Pick of Destiny, so one of the safer options was Sesame Street.

Around the same time, Grohl and the Foo Fighters were recording their sixth studio album, Echoes, Silence, Patience, and Grace. When Grohl brought in a new song that he thought had hit potential, he needed to make sure that the melody or structure hadn’t been used by someone before him. A conversation with guitarist Chris Shiflett eventually shed some light on ‘The Pretender’.

“I think I was subliminally forced into writing the chorus from that song,” Grohl recalled in an interview. “‘The Pretender’ is a lot like this children’s song, ‘One of These Things Is Not Like the Other’. I remember writing that song and thinking, ‘Man, I think I heard that before.’ And then Chris, our guitar player, he said, ‘Dude, that sounds a lot like that Sesame Street thing.’ And I said, ‘I’ll use it. That’s a hit!'”

It would seem logical that Grohl was pulling from kiddie shows at that point, considering he had a one-year-old at home that was undoubtedly taking up a lot of his time. In the fog of caring for his new child, perhaps Grohl heard ‘One of These Things Is Not Like the Other’ either in person or in his head and simply swiped a bit of the melody.

It seems as though there were no hard feelings between the Foo Fighters frontman and the classic television programme. Grohl appeared on an episode of the show during its 50th season, singing a song about making new friends called ‘Here We Go Song’.

Listen to Grohl talk about the comparisons between the two down below.