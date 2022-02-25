Matilda Mann shares new track 'Four Leaf Dream'









Matilda Mann - 'Four Leaf Dream' 6.8

Indie pop singer-songwriter Matilda Mann has returned with her first new music since she dropped her Sonder EP last September, the psychedelic ‘Four Leaf Dream’.

Utilising some tom-heavy drum fills and driving bass lines, Mann delivers big hooks and big feels as she navigates the crowded world of bedroom pop/indie rock. Mann occasionally slips into the whispered-mumbled comfort zone that a lot of modern singers lean on, but the music behind her lifts her up this time.

“‘Four Leaf Dream’ is about letting go of the idea of someone,” Mann explains. “Sometimes we mould people and relationships to fit this idea we created in our heads – that they’re perfect, that this is definitely right. Sometimes it stops you from seeing what they’re actually like, and that it’s best to let them go. I wrote this a few months ago with Rich Cooper’s in his studio, as well as Half Rhymes. It was one of those songs that just so effortlessly came together.”

Personally, I think Mann is at her best when she highlights the hushed tones of her voice in the folkier songs she puts out. She reads much closer to Bess Atwell or Billie Marten than, say, Holly Humberstone or even Billie Eilish. But then again, she did just finish up a supporting run with Humberstone, so what do I know?

In any case, ‘Four Leaf Dream’ has nothing egregious about it: it’s two minutes long, it’s got a good hook to it, and it’s got some affecting lyrics that connect when you happen to be in the same headspace. Is this Mann’s best song? Absolutely not, but it’s still solid work and I’m glad to have her back putting out new music.

Check out the audio for ‘Four Leaf Dream’, plus the dates for Mann’s first headlining UK tour, down below.

Matilda Mann 2022 UK tour dates:

March

30 Brighton, Komedia (w/ Matilda Mann)

31 Bristol, The Louisiana (w/ Matilda Mann)

April

1 Leeds, Hyde Park Book Club (w/ Matilda Mann)

2 Glasgow, The Poetry Club (w/ Matilda Mann)

4 Manchester, Deaf Institute (w/ Matilda Mann)

5 London, EartH Hackney (w/ Matilda Mann)

May

1 Liverpool Sound City

July

22 Truck Festival, Oxfordshire

24 Tramlines Festival, Sheffield