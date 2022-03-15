Massive Attack selling artwork to aid victims of Ukraine conflict









Bristol trip-hop heroes, Massive Attack, have announced plans to sell off new artwork to help victims of the Ukraine conflict with Russia.

The two prints, which can be viewed below, are both signed by Robert “3D” Del Naja and come with ten randomly selected hand-finished editions.

Both prints will be available until March 22nd and are priced at £150 plus VAT, with all proceeds put towards the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Ukrainian humanitarian appeal. The two pieces can be purchased here.

Del Naja has been particularly vocal in his support for victims of the Ukraine conflict, with the artist recently criticising the government’s response to the growing number of refugees after he posted several photos of the Ukrainian flag on his Instagram page.

“DON’T WAVE FLAGS / WAIVE VISAS,” he wrote. The original post can be seen below.

Massive Attack are among a vast number of artists coming forward to pledge their support to victims of the Ukraine conflict.

Last night (March 14th), Arcade Fire performed a last-minute Ukraine benefit concert in New Orleans with all proceeds going to the ‘Plus1’ Ukraine relief fund, which is supporting Ukrainian people through non-profit organisations providing humanitarian aid as Russia’s invasion of the country wears on.

Scottish indie icons Belle and Sebastian have also stepped up to the mark to offer their hand in the Ukraine support efforts. They released their new single, ‘If They’re Shooting At You’, on March 11th in support of those affected by the conflict, with all of the income from the single set to be donated to the Red Cross aid programme.

Meanwhile, it has been announced this morning (March 15th) that London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire is set to host a Ukraine benefit concert this month, including performances from The Subways, Andy Bell and more.

The charity concert will take place at the West London venue next Friday (March 25th). You can find more information and ticket details here.

See Massive Attack’s new artwork up for sale below.