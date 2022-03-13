Belle And Sebastian share powerful 'If They're Shooting At You' video in support of Ukraine









Belle and Sebastian are the latest musicians to get involved in showing their support of Ukraine with their work. In doing so, they’ve shared a new single called ‘If They’re Shooting At You’.

The single, which is set to appear on their new album, A Bit of Previous, is accompanied by a video that was made in collaboration with photographers on the ground covering the ongoing crisis. The video works in the format of a visual collage, showing the photos set to their music.

Their single and video aren’t the only ways that the group has reached out to show their support. Donations made via their Bandcamp until next Friday, March 18th, will be matched by the UK government as part of a joint appeal with the Disasters Emergency Committee. You can also donate directly through other streaming platforms.

Frontman Stuart Murdoch said of making the video: “We got in touch with various photographers and creatives in Ukraine and they generously said that we could put their pictures to music. In creating this we aspire to show a hopeful, defiant side, as well as bringing an awareness to the plight of the people there.”

He continues, adding, “The band had just started rolling out tracks for our new album, and it all felt a bit silly to be honest. We had one track called ‘If They’re Shooting At You’, it’s a song about being lost, broken and under threat of violence. The key line is: ‘If they’re shooting at you kid you must be doing something right‘”.

If you want to check out their new single, and the video that goes along with it, you can find it below. Make sure to check out the donation links, and continue sharing them to spread awareness.