The one Marvel film that Martin Scorsese actually liked









Martin Scorsese has been particularly vocal about his dislike for Marvel films and what they signify for the future of the film industry. Scorsese famously claimed that superhero films are more like amusement park rides instead of proper cinematic experiences which attracted criticism from a lot of Marvel fans as well as other industry figures.

Recently, Marvel stars such as Tom Holland and Elizabeth Olsen have claimed that the debate generated by Scorsese is inherently flawed because it is insulting to the artists who work on those projects. However, Scorsese’s assessment of the cinematic landscape continues to be proven true since the market is still dominated by those productions.

In an opinion piece that Scorsese penned for The New York Times, the filmmaker insisted that Marvel films cannot be classified as cinema. According to him, he could not emotionally connect to the characters on the screen and the CGI spectacle of Marvel was antithetical to the emotional and aesthetic principles of the cinematic medium.

Upon reading his comments, many dismissed Scorsese as an ageing auteur who could not keep up with the times. Despite Scorsese’s disapproval of Marvel, there was one particular franchise that he really admired and it was probably the only Marvel project Scorsese enjoyed even though he has watched other Marvel films.

Talking about the acclaimed Spider-Man trilogy directed by Sam Raimi, Scorsese claimed that he was pleasantly surprised by the franchise and was actually happy about the reception it got. He said: “Spider-Man films– Sam Raimi’s films I like actually. And I’m really glad that was a big success. But it widens the gap.”

Sam Raimi recently returned to the world of Marvel movies as the director of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – the sequel to the first Doctor Strange film starring Benedict Cumberbatch. In an interview, Raimi also revealed that he wanted to revisit the Spider-Man series with a fourth film if he had the opportunity.

Raimi said: “My love for the characters hasn’t diminished one iota. It would be the same things that would stop me now that stopped me then: ‘Does Tobey want to do it? Is there an emotional arc for him? Is there a great conflict for this character? And is there a worthy villain that fits into the theme of the piece?’ There’s a lot of questions that would have to be answered. If those could be answered, then I’d love to.”

