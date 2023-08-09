Martin Scorsese pays tribute to Robbie Robertson: “He was a giant”









Following the news of The Band guitarist Robbie Robertson passing away, director Martin Scorsese has penned a tribute to the music legend.

Scorsese had been known as an in-demand director when he signed on to construct The Last Waltz in 1978. The concert film detailed The Band’s final performance as a group, featuring a cast of special guests such as Eric Clapton and Neil Young.

When reminiscing, Scorsese remembered Robertson as a dear friend, stating, “Robbie Robertson was one of my closest friends, a constant in my life and my work. I could always go to him as a confidante. A collaborator. An advisory. I tried to be the same for him”.

Beyond his role as a director, Scorsese was struck by Robertson’s talents as a musician, saying, “Long before we ever met, his music played a central role in my life—me and millions and millions of other people all over this world. The Band’s music, and Robbie’s own later solo music, seemed to come from the deepest place at the heart of this continent, its traditions and tragedies and joys”.

Working alongside Robertson would be the first of many films that Scorsese would make concerning rock music. He would later work on a documentary on George Harrison entitled Living in the Material World and would eventually tape The Rolling Stones concert film, Shine a Light.

Scorsese concluded his tribute by reminding those to hold the ones they love close, writing, “It goes without saying that he was a giant, that his effect on the art form was profound and lasting. There’s never enough time with anyone you love. And I loved Robbie”.

Robertson was 80 at the time of his death and is survived by his ex-wife, three children and five grandchildren.

See more Martin Scorsese's statement to @NBCNews on the death of his collaborator and friend Robbie Robertson:



"It goes without saying that he was a giant, that his effect on the art form was profound and lasting." pic.twitter.com/reSLs44RDN — Daniel Arkin (@d_arkin) August 9, 2023