Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro rolled their eyes at Leonardo DiCaprio’s “endless” improvisation









Martin Scorsese has revealed he and Robert De Niro rolled their eyes when Leonardo DiCaprio improvised on the set of Killers of the Flower Moon.

The director, who has worked with both iconic actors on multiple occasions throughout his career, has now explained the differences between working with DiCaprio and De Niro. Although they’ve been Scorsese’s two favoured people to work alongside, they operate in contrasting styles with DiCaprio preferring to improvise.

According to Scorsese, on the set of Killers of the Flower Moon, DiCaprio was constantly embroiled in set discussions or getting involved with “endless, endless, endless” improvisation, which didn’t sit well with him or De Niro.

Scorsese told The Wall Street Journal: “Then Bob didn’t want to talk. Every now and then, Bob and I would look at each other and roll our eyes a little bit. And we’d tell [Leo], ‘You don’t need that dialogue.’”

The director’s latest motion picture arrived in cinemas on October 20th and will be available to stream on Apple TV+ at a later date. The film focuses on the indigenous Osage tribe of the United States, who mysteriously begin to be picked off one by one, prompting an F.B.I. investigation. Throughout the process of making the movie, the director worked with members of the Osage tribe.

In a four-and-a-half-star review of Killers of the Flower Moon, Far Out wrote: “As expected of Scorsese, every shot is perfectly crafted and brings the nature of the true-crime narrative to new cinematic heights. At three and a half hours long, Killers of the Flower Moon is utterly captivating, sensitive in its approach and an essential work in chronicling the power that the United States would eventually become.”

Watch the trailer below.