Martin Scorsese on Hollywood: “The industry is over”









Killers of the Flower Moon director Martin Scorsese has discussed the current state of the movie business and claimed “the industry is over” as he once knew it.

Scorsese’s last film The Irishman was briefly released in cinemas but was streamed on Netflix shortly afterwards as they had purchased the distribution rights. Similarly with his upcoming movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, it will enjoy a run in cinemas before being rolled out on Apple TV on October 20th.

Explaining how Hollywood has changed, Scorsese said in a new interview: “Well, the industry is over. In other words, the industry that I was part of, we’re talking almost, what, 50 years ago? It’s like saying to somebody in 1970 who made silent films, ‘What do you think’s happened?'”

According to Scorcese, studios aren’t “interested any longer in supporting individual voices that express their personal feelings or their personal thoughts and personal ideas on a big budget. And what’s happened now is that they’ve pigeonholed it to what they call indies.”

He added to GQ: “I think there will always be theatrical, because people want to experience this thing together. But at the same time, the theatres have to step up to make them places where people will want to go and enjoy themselves or want to go and see something that moves them.”

In the same interview, Scorsese also explained why he believes the dominance of superhero films at the box office is negative for the future of cinema: “The danger there is what it’s doing to our culture. Because there are going to be generations now that think movies are only those – that’s what movies are.”

Watch the trailer for Killers of the Flower Moon below.