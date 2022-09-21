Marilyn Manson sexual abuse investigation filed with Los Angeles court









The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau has been investigating sexual assault allegations brought against singer Marilyn Manson since early 2021.

The bureau’s detectives have now officially brought the case to the LA County district attorney’s office for review and complaint filing consideration. As yet, Manson’s representatives have refrained from comment.

A new statement from Los Angeles County district attorney’s office reads: “On September 19, 2022, investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department provided partial case material to LADA pertaining to the sexual assault allegations against Brian Warner, also known as Marilyn Manson. There is more material that is still outstanding, however, we do not have a timeline for the additional submission from the LASD”.

Adding: “Once we receive everything, experienced prosecutors will carefully and deliberatively review everything that has been submitted prior to making a filing decision. This review will take some time but rest assured our office takes these allegations very seriously. LADA is dedicated to providing care and assistance to all victims of sexual assault, abuse, and intimate partner violence.”

On September 12th, George Gascón, the district attorney of Los Angeles County, gave an update on the Manson case, stating: “The Brian Warner matter is still under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, and has not yet been submitted to our office,” he said in a public address. “Please be assured that we are requesting regular updates on the status of the investigation.”

“The district attorney is committed to investing in trauma-informed care for all victims of sexual assault, abuse and intimate partner violence,” Gascón continued. “We understand how difficult it may be to come forward as a victim, especially when the case involves this level of notoriety, and are dedicated to treating all victims with the highest levels of care and respect.”

“Once we have received the case, it will be carefully evaluated by an experienced prosecutor to determine if it is appropriate to file charges at this time. We are hopeful that the LASD will present the case to us sometime this month,” Gascón concluded.

The LA Sheriff’s department opened the case last year after Evan Rachel Wood accused the singer of abuse. At the time, investigators stated that they were examining “incidents [that] occurred between 2009 and 2011 when Mr. Warner lived in the city of West Hollywood.” In response, Manson is suing Wood for defamation.

Manson is also facing a federal lawsuit from actress Esmé Bianco, who accused him of sexual assault and sexual battery.

Last month, American actor Corey Feldman accused Marilyn Manson of sabotaging his own 2017 ‘Heavenly Tour’.