Corey Feldman suggests Marilyn Manson sabotaged his 2017 tour









The American actor and icon of Hollywood cinema in the 1980s, appearing in such classic movies as Stand by Me, The Lost Boys and The Goonies, Corey Feldman, has discussed how Marilyn Manson sabotaged his 2017 'Heavenly Tour'.

Claiming that Manson was responsible for sending back up singers to his tour that were not suitable for the job, Feldman told Consequence, “The ‘Heavenly Tour’ was definitely the exact opposite of that”. Continuing, he added, “It was the ‘Hellish Tour.’ But that was due to infiltration. We had people that were sent in that were spies that were not there to be musicians but were there to cause mayhem”.

Clearly frustrated with how the tour turned out, holding some resentment towards Manson, Feldman further adds, “They [the back up singers] were purposely singing off-key…Playing wrong parts, doing stuff like that so we would get negative attention, get negative reviews. And then made all these terrible allegations after the tour ended, saying that we didn’t feed them and we didn’t pay them, and they didn’t shower. Just stupid stuff”.

On a problem-ridden tour, Feldman pointed to the poor backup singers as being one of many problems. “The bus broke down ten times,” Feldman added, explaining, “It happened to be Marilyn Manson’s bus, and when I say ‘happened to,’ I say that lightly. It happened to be Marilyn Manson’s bus driver and it happened to Marilyn Manson’s girlfriend that happened to be part of the band or one of the girlfriends”.

Previously accusing Manson of emotional abuse, Feldman has history with the notorious heavy metal singer who is going through legal action after the Game of Thrones star Esme Bianco accused him of sexual assault, physical abuse and human trafficking.

Feldman didn’t outright blame Manson for sabotaging his tour, replying “I can’t tell you,” when asked whether he thought the heavy metal singer purposefully medaled in the musicians business. Despite this, Feldman did add, “we just know that he was behind the scenes of a lot of stuff”.