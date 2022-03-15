Evan Rachel Wood responds to Marilyn Manson defamation lawsuit









Evan Rachel Wood has responded to reports of Marilyn Manson’s defamation lawsuit filed against her for accusations she has made against the musician with a public message.

Speaking on The View, the actress stated: “I can’t obviously speak about any of the specific allegations of the lawsuit, but I’m not scared.”

She continued: “I am sad, because this is how it works. This is what pretty much every survivor that tries to expose someone in a position of power goes though, and this is part of the retaliation that keeps survivors quiet. This is why people don’t want to come forward. This was expected.”

Since February last year, several women have come forward with a multitude of sexual assault and misconduct allegations against the musician Marilyn Manson. His former partner, Evan Rachel Wood, is now set to fully document her own experience in a new documentary.

The actress opens the new trailer for the two-part feature documentary titled Phoenix Rising by stating: “I’m here today to talk about Brian Warner also known to the world as Marilyn Manson.”

HBO will be hosting the tell-all premiere of part one Phoenix Rising: Don’t Fall on Tuesday, March 15th on HBO Max, with part two, Stand Up, arriving the following day.

However, in the intervening months, since the documentary was first announced, Manson has pursued legal charges against Wood for defamation, emotional distress, and “impersonation over the internet”.

Nevertheless, Wood has remained defiant. “I am very confident that I have the truth on my side and that the truth will come out,” she said.

Adding: “I’m not doing this to clear my name. I’m doing this to protect people. I’m doing this to sound the alarm that there is a dangerous person out there and I don’t want anybody getting near him.”

Before concluding: “So people can think whatever they want about me. I have to let the legal process run its course, and I’m steady as a rock.”