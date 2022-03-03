Marilyn Manson sues Evan Rachel Wood for defamation









Disgraced shock-rocker, Marilyn Manson, has filed a defamation suit against his ex-partner Evan Rachel Wood, claiming that her abuse allegations are a “malicious falsehood”.

Within this new suit, Manson argues that Wood and her partner Ashley Gore, AKA the artist Illma Gore, forged an FBI letter to make it seem as if Manson’s “alleged victims” were in danger and that there was a federal investigation into him.

Manson wrote in a statement on Twitter: “There will come a time when I can share more about the events of the past year. Until then, I’m going to let the facts speak for themselves.” Added to this is a link to the lawsuit.

Manson’s lawsuit has been filed just over a year after Wood first named him as her abuser, which then opened up the door to numerous other women claiming that he’d assaulted them too. As a reaction to this, Manson was dropped from his label and criticised by former friends such as Nine Inch Nails mastermind Trent Reznor.

The lawsuit was obtained by Consequence, directly from Manson’s legal representative, and it shows that Manson is suing Wood and Gore over the following issues: “1. Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress; 2. Defamation Per Se. 3. Violation of the Comprehensive Computer Data and Access Fraud Act; 4. Impersonation over the Internet.”

Comprised of 22 pages, the lawsuit opens with: “This action arises from the wrongful and illegal acts done in furtherance of a conspiracy by Defendant Evan Rachel Wood and her on-again, off-again romantic partner, Defendant Ashley Gore, a/k/a Illma Gore, to publicly cast Plaintiff Brian Warner, p/k/a Marilyn Manson, as a rapist and abuser—a malicious falsehood that has derailed Warner’s successful music, TV, and film career.”

Elsewhere, the suit claims: “In the ten years after they split, Wood never once accused Warner of abuse—that is, until she met Gore, a grifter who understood that an organised attack on Warner—spearheaded by Wood’s own fabricated revelation of rape and abuse—could benefit them both.”

Interestingly, the lawsuit has been lodged just before Wood’s two-part documentary Phoenix Rising is to premiere on HBO on March 15th and 16th. The new film follows Wood’s journey in coming to terms with the abuse and her pursuit of justice.

Watch the trailer for Phoenix Rising below.