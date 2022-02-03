Marilyn Manson confirms he’s collaborating with Kanye West on ‘Donda 2’









Marilyn Manson has confirmed reports earlier this week that despite continuing legal cases on sexual assault charges put forth by several women, he is working on Donda 2 with Kanye West.

Only last week, Manson’s former partner Evan Rachel Wood accused the musician of raping her while the pair were filming the music video ‘Heart-Shaped Glasses’ together, but this seemingly has had no impact on his involvement with Donda 2.

Manson previously appeared on the track ‘Jail Pt. 2’ from the first instalment of the Donda series, as well as appearing live with fellow controversial star DaBaby at the launch concert of the record.

As a producer of the album, Nas told Rolling Stone in a recent interview: “Every day I go to the studio, Marilyn is in there working on Donda 2.”

Adding that Manson also has creative control over his own involvement. “He doesn’t want Marilyn to play rap beats. He wants Marilyn to play what he makes, and then Ye will take parts of that and sample parts of that and use parts of that, like he did [generally when making] ‘Yeezus’,” Nas said.

Manson has since confirmed this report with a representative simply telling Newsweek that he is “continuing his creative collaboration with Ye,” without any reference to the controversy.

While Manson has denied the many accusations made against him by various women and dismissed the claims as attempts to “cynically and dishonestly seeking to monetise and exploit the #MeToo movement,” his involvement has still been highly questioned.

Kanye is far from a stranger to shock-tactics, but the questionable intent of this allegiance has been criticised by many as insensitive and misguided given Manson’s current situation.

Nas offered up a rather flippant explanation as to why Kanye has said he will continue to work with Manson. “I’m just assuming it is from a standpoint of like, ‘We’re all sinners. We all make mistakes. We shouldn’t point the finger at someone for the mistakes they’ve made’, or something like that,” he offered up as an explanation.